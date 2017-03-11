WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
KLIFE to present communication workshop
SHERIDAN — KLIFE has organized an interactive communication workshop for March 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sheridan Wesleyan Church.
The event integrates media, culture and scripture to bring generations together and learn healthy ways to communicate.
The cost of the workshop is $10 per person and includes lunch.
For more information on the program, see church.axis.org/live-events/1-day-events/come-together.
Tickets can be purchased online at sheridanklife.com, Roosters Marketplace at 1755 S. Sheridan Ave. and the KLIFE House at 444 W. Alger St.
For more information, call 752-4737.
