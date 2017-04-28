Kinner challenges citizens at Light of Hope

SHERIDAN — Wyoming Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, served as head coach for the 2017 Light of Hope breakfast with a pep talk geared toward helping the voiceless of Sheridan and Johnson counties.

Kinner shared with the room of volunteers, child advocates, teachers and social workers a story about his first time on a football team. One of his most memorable times in high school was when his coach said the team is only as strong as the weakest player. Kinner associated the familiar quote back to Sheridan County’s voiceless and vulnerable children.

“I think (my coach) was really talking about those on our team that might be vulnerable in some way,” Kinner said. “Are we as strong as our most vulnerable in our community? I think the answer is yes.”

Kinner thanked those who contribute to children, the most vulnerable in our community.

“I hope that all of you feel like you are one of the solutions,” Kinner said, “that what you do is one of the solutions that help those must vulnerable in our community.”

He challenged the community of volunteers and child advocates to continue working together to bring up the most vulnerable in the community.

“OK Team Sheridan, here’s the pep talk…let’s all work together,” Kinner said. “Whatever hats you might wear, or whatever robes we might wear, let’s continue to work together and find those vulnerabilities, and let’s look for ways to partner with each other and really think about if we can help those most vulnerable in our community and be stronger as a community and then as Team Sheridan.”

Honored for her service as a foster parent as well as teacher of parenting classes, Tracy Jones accepted the 2017 Champion for Children award from past winner, Mitch Craft. Jones thanked the Department of Family Services for its work and for aid in her time of need while raising foster children, as well as the work of the Child Development Center, Compass Center for Families and the court appointed special advocates.

“It’s really just a community effort,” Jones said.

In closing words, Compass executive director Susan Carr praised the generous gifting of a new building from Kim Love, as well as a $50,000 donation from John and Pam Standish toward the construction of the nonprofit’s new facility. Those wishing to contribute to Compass Center for Families, or to specifically support the remodel of the gifted building may do so at compass4families.org.