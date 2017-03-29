Killy’s to open Irish pub Saturday

SHERIDAN — Sheridan will gain a missing component this Saturday as Killy’s opens its doors as the first Irish pub in the area.

Mary Guyer, who owns the pub and Killy’s Spirits and Ale with her siblings, said the pub has been a two-year project, but it’s the business the family originally proposed.

She said two years ago, on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, they received the liquor license they needed to get it started.

“It’s a diamond in the rough, is what we call the pub,” Guyer said.

Guyer said the pub required a total transformation of the 1958 building. The new space includes a sleek bar top, cozy booths and brick accents to give it the welcoming charm Irish pubs are known for.

“I think people will be really impressed,” Guyer said. “I know it took us a long time to get here, but we wanted to do it right.”

Guyer said the pub will also have a family-friendly area where children will be allowed but parents can still enjoy an adult beverage.

The pub’s main entrance will be on the far side of the building, but it will also have a door next to Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse. She said Sapporo’s waiting area is smaller, so this gives steakhouse diners a place to wait.

It will take a little longer for the pub’s kitchen to be up and running, Guyer said, but it will be ready before summer. Once it’s open, she said they’ll be serving classic Irish dishes like bangers and mash, shepherd’s pie and Scotch eggs.

Guyer said taking the extra time on the kitchen is worth it.

“I think putting out good food is the most important thing,” Guyer said, “and that’s what we strive for.”

But patrons won’t go hungry in the meantime. Guyer said that until the kitchen is open, people are welcome to bring food from the deli into the pub.

Additionally, there’ll be a sneak peek at the pub’s menu during its opening Saturday. Guyer said they’ll be serving an appetizer plate comprised of foods the pub will be featuring once the kitchen is complete.

The opening will include an appearance by Robbie Wolfe of American Pickers, who, Guyer said, is looking for an authentic Irish pub sign for the bar.

Debbie Law has worked at Killy’s Spirits since it opened last October. She said she thinks the pub will not just add to the bar scene, but also to the growing area on Brundage Lane. She said the family has had to “reinvent” the business as new ones, like Walmart, came into the area.

“We’re just really proud of it,” Law said. “I think Sheridan’s pretty excited about it, so we’re just ready to get it open.”