Keystone Awards to honor service of local residents

SHERIDAN — Tickets for the Keystone Awards are now on sale through the WYO Theater box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 672-9084.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person or $35 for registered patrons of the Sheridan Senior Center.

The event will honor Reta Onstott, Jim Wilson and Forrest Mars Jr. (posthumously) and Jacomien Mars.

In addition, a number of local students from the high school and college level will be honored for their contributions to the community.

The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the award show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on April 20.

The cash bar and raffles will benefit the Sheridan Senior Center.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

RETA ONSTOTT

A Sheridan resident since 1968, Reta Onstott has always been a personal advocate for people, especially children. Onstott started with the opening of Sheridan County Day Care at the old Presbyterian Church, where she recruited experts like speech pathologists and child psychologists to join the cause. In 1973 she expanded her at-home day care to what is now the Children’s Center. Onstott also helped bring CASA — court-appointed special advocates — to Sheridan and continues to serve on the Compass Center for Families’ (formerly known as Child Advocacy Services of the Bighorns) board of directors. Onstott has been nominated numerous times for the Jefferson Awards and in 2014 Onstott was honored as the Champion for Children.

JIM WILSON

Jim Wilson was the mayor of Sheridan from 1996 to 2004. Before that, he was the assistant principal at Sheridan High School. Wilson continues his leadership through widespread volunteer efforts with his church, the Doubleday Sports Complex project that aims to expand baseball, softball and soccer facilities in the area and the Senior Center, where he delivers meals to seniors in need.

Additionally, Wilson is a referee for the junior high school and a volunteer at First Christian Church Thrift Store. Wilson also serves as Gov. Matt Mead’s appointee to the Wyoming Water Development Commission.

JACOMIEN & FORREST E. MARS

Forrest E. and Jacomien Mars have given much to the Sheridan community. The expansion of The Brinton Museum was possible because of the financial and personal service shown by the pair, and today the Forrest E. Mars Jr. Building houses one of the most significant Western and American Indian art collections in the Rocky Mountain West. Forrest and Jacomien Mars were instrumental in projects like the WYO Theater, the Whitney Rink at the M&M’s Center, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo and the addition and expansion of facilities at Sheridan College.

Students recognized for service beyond self

SIERRA MCCOY – TRHS

Tongue River High School student Sierra McCoy is an active leader in the community as well as at her school. She’s involved with extracurricular activities including Family, Community and Career Leaders of America, choir, school musicals, 4-H, Girl Scouts, basketball and golf. McCoy also organized the Tongue River Counting Stars, a talent show for youth in the community. After graduation, McCoy plans to study music and medical technology.

TANNER WARDER – BHHS

Tanner Warder of Big Horn High School has maintained his 4.0 GPA while dedicating himself to multiple leadership positions and extracurricular activities. Warder is involved with student organizations such as National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Wyoming High School Activities Association, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, Key Club, band, choir, football, basketball and track. Warder’s plans after graduation include studying wildlife biology.

PADEN KOLTISKA – SHS

In a class of 210 students at Sheridan High School, Paden Koltiska is ranked second. Koltiska has a love of learning that has driven him to maintain his high marks while being so involved with his school. Koltiska participated with 4-H, National Honor Society, Model United Nations, track and field, We the People, Student Council, Future Farmers of America and many Sheridan High musicals. After graduation he plans to double major in theater and business or environmental science with a minor in Spanish.

KYLAR KLAAHSEN – ARVADA-CLEARMONT

Kylar Klaahsen has been an honor roll student each quarter while attending Arvada-Clearmont High School. She has been a reliable student, often called on to lead projects, and has enrolled in several dual enrollment classes through Sheridan College. Additionally, she’s involved in many extracurricular activities including Student Council, Future Farmers of America, 4-H, National Honor Society and We the People. She also is a varsity player on the school’s volleyball and soccer teams. Klaahsen plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study kinesiology to help others with sports injuries.

WHITNEY MIGRANTS – FORT MACKENZIE

Fort Mackenzie High School student Whitney Migrants holds herself to the highest standards, which is demonstrated through her accomplishments in and out of the classroom. Migrants also balances a work schedule while studying at Fort Mackenzie and has participated in Sheridan swimming and diving, Future Business Leaders of America and Fort Mackenzie Assembly. From 2014 to 2015, Migrants worked as a lifeguard and currently works at Domino’s Pizza. After graduation, Migrants is considering a career in graphic design and plans to attend Sheridan College.

FRANK BACA – SHERIDAN COLLEGE

Frank Baca of Sheridan College was nominated because of his embodiment of the school’s core values: integrity, respect, excellence and learning with commitment to community. Before coming to SC, Baca organized an original copy of the Declaration of Independence to be showcased at his previously attended school, Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. While attending SC, he’s been a search committee member for the Northern Wyoming Community College District Registrar, involved with Phi Theta kappa, part of the Honor Society and on both the President’s and Vice President’s Lists. Baca will graduate from SC with an Associate of Applied Science in machine tool technology.

Past Keystone Honorees