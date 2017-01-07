Key issues for an emerging and aging population

SHERIDAN — It was President Harry S. Truman who called for a national conference on aging to address the needs of a changing and aging population.

Eight years later, in 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed into law a bill passed by Congress that called for a national conference on aging to be held in 1961. It was a landmark conference led to several amendments to Social Security, to housing and community health services acts, and the passage of Medicare, Medicaid and the Older Americans Act.

Since 1961, subsequent conferences have met to address emerging issues for older Americans. The importance to address needs of older Americans continues with current focus driven by an increasing population of such individuals. An older population is projected to increase to 19 percent by the year 2030 up from 9 percent in 1940 when Truman first initiated a conference to speak to the needs of older Americans.

The most recent White House Conference on Aging was held in July 2015. The following four themes emerged as points of focus from this conference:

• retirement security

• long-term services and community supports

• healthy aging

• prevention of elder abuse

Retirement security is a vitally important issue to older Americans and their families. Financial security for the 21st century involves planning and follow through during working years but small businesses cannot offer retirement plans for their employees. For those companies who can offer retirement savings plans, 78 percent of employees participate. This number drops to 57 percent for part-time employees. The need to help workers plan for their retirement years will continue be an important issue with emphasis on early and continued participation. While federal and state government will play a role in promoting retirement planning, there is opportunity for partnerships between the private business sector and government agencies to support programs that will promote retirement savings.

Most individuals would prefer to age at home and in their communities. This is an attainable objective, especially so with community long-term services and supports in place. Access to affordable housing, transportation and emerging technologies to support living at home are key to aging Americans. Supports for caregivers — those caring for a loved one with a long-term illness — are also an important focus for the 21st century.

Healthy aging will be more important to older Americans. While the White House supports partnerships with the private sector to encourage healthy living, another facet to this theme is increased education on fall prevention and giving physicians and other health care professionals access to resources that make fall prevention education a part of their routine clinical care. Nutritional counseling is another component and may be offered at no charge under many insurance programs.

The fourth area of focus from the conference on aging: protecting vulnerable older Americans from financial abuse, neglect, and exploitation. The conference noted that the oldest of older Americans are especially vulnerable to scam artists whether criminals reach out over the telephone or through one’s doors. Community education for residents is one tool as is continued training for law enforcement agencies, the banking industry and the postal services.

While the conference showcased federal government action in each of these areas, there is opportunity for communities at state and local levels and in the public and private sectors to collaborate to address these topics.

As boomer Americans wave in and add to the current population of older adults, it is important that communities at all levels adapt and respond.