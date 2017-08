SHERIDAN — Kendrick Pool will host its annual Dog Swim Day on Saturday from 5-6 p.m.

The event allows your pooch to swim in the main pool, jump off the diving board and fetch to his heart’s content. Dogs must be well-behaved and any messes must be cleaned up by the owner.

The Sheridan Recreation District recommends that dog owners do not go into the pool during the event.

The cost is $1 per dog. For additional information, contact the Sheridan Recreation District at 674-6421.