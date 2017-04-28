HEALTH WATCH: Keep the learning alive

Summer is (almost) here. Soon the school bells will ring for the last time, signifying the start of summer freedom.

For parents, this is a challenging time as the previously scheduled and routine-based days take a leave of absence. Of course, this also means more family time, outdoor excursions, vacations and summer camps. These are all good things and summer is a time to embrace the momentary freedom from lockers and homework.

But, this doesn’t mean you or your kids should abandon the experience of learning. As parents, we can use this time to implement regular activities that support previous learning and foster new learning so that the kids will return to the schoolyard refreshed and ready to take the next steps in their individual pursuits of knowledge and self-discovery.

No specific curriculum is needed, but creativity and enthusiasm are required. Here are some activities to try, but the most important aspect to remember is to choose activities that work for you and your family. Not every family learns the same or enjoys the same experiences, so take these ideas and expand upon them or revise them as necessary. Not only will your kids’ minds stay sharp, new memories will be formed and bonds will be strengthened.

• Family book club — Reading is an endlessly rewarding activity. Select an age-appropriate book and read together as a family. Hold small discussions over dinner or at some other point during the day. This teaches children to critically think while synthesizing what they learned.

• Star gazing — Set aside a few summer evenings to teach your kids about the stars and solar system. Or, better yet, if your children already learned this in school, ask them to teach you. Children remember what they say and do.

• Museum tour — Take a trip to a museum and take advantage of the opportunity to teach children about some regional history.

• Write a story— As children advance through school, writing skills must evolve. Use the summer time to encourage writing a story, poem, or play. This encourages creative thinking and helps to develop language and written communication skills.

• Plant a mini garden — Choose a couple of vegetables or herbs and plant them at the start of the growing season. Set up a rotation for each member of the family to water and care for the plant as frequently as required. Document the progress and discuss what is necessary for plants to grow and thrive. After it’s time to harvest, cook a family meal with the produce.

Summer is a blessed time. The weather is warm, the foliage is blooming, and the daylight stays around longer. But, children do experience learning losses over the summer, which is one reason it is so critical to find ways to keep the minds of the little ones active and engaged. All you need is some creativity of your own and a desire to support your children’s efforts to learn. Make it fun, make it positive, make it memorable.

Dr. Erin Nitschke, NSCA-CPT, is an ACE Health Coach, ACE Fitness Nutrition Specialist and instructor.