Keep your salad safe from bacteria

Leafy greens such as arugula, cabbage, chard, endive, escarole, kale, lettuce, spinach and spring mix, are among the top causes of all food borne illness.

British researchers tested several different types of bagged lettuce, red chard and spinach over five days. They found that the habit of keeping your greens in the back of the refrigerator could increase your risk of illness.

The juices released from the vegetable’s trimmed edges — as little as 1/200 of a teaspoon — led to as much as 2,400 times more salmonella in the bag.

It is better to buy heads of lettuce or loose leaves than bags. But if you prefer bags, look for ones with the furthest use-by dates possible and avoid packages that look inflated or that contain mushy greens.

At home remove the greens from the bag and wash them well with cold water to remove any juice. Then place the leaves in a fresh container, refrigerate and use within a day or two.

(Source: Prevention)

You can freeze these individual quiches for up to a month. To reheat, remove plastic wrap, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on high for 30 to 60 seconds.

Muffin-tin quiches with smoked cheddar, potato

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/2 cups finely diced red-skinned potatoes

1 cup diced red onion

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

8 large eggs

1 cup shredded smoked cheddar cheese

1/2 cup low-fat milk

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups fresh spinach

1. Preheat oven to 325 F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add potatoes, onion and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring, until potatoes are just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.

3. Whisk eggs, cheese, milk, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in spinach and the potato mixture. Divide the quiche mixture among the prepared muffin cups.

4. Bake until firm to the touch, about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before removing from the tin.

Serves six: two quiches each at 238 calories.

(Source: Eating Well)

Susan Woody has been a food writer for more than 25 years and is a member of the Association of Food Journalists.