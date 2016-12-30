Keep pets warm this winter

SHERIDAN — When heading off to work on these icy winter mornings, do not forget to care for a furry friend who might not be as immune to the cold temperatures as you might expect.

“Anything below 20 degrees, you really need to think about bringing your dog in unless it’s like an Eskimo dog or a husky who’s used to being outside and has food, water, shelter,” Sheridan Police Department Community Service Officer Kris Walker said. Walker works primarily in animal control.

The American Veterinary Medical Association advises pet owners to take winter pet care as seriously as the risks posed by warm weather and leaving pets in hot cars.

“Cold weather may worsen some medical conditions such as arthritis,” the AVMA website states. “Your pet should be examined by a veterinarian at least once a year, and it’s as good a time as any to get him/her checked out to make sure (s)he is ready and as healthy as possible for cold weather.”

Each pet reacts to cold weather differently. Winter-specific dogs such as huskies react to cold weather more positively than a small dog with hardly any coat.

“If it’s too cold for a human, it might be too cold for your dog, especially your smaller ones,” Walker said. “They’re not able to regulate their body temperature like the big ones can.”

Even large dogs with thick coats feel the cut of an icy wind.

“Keep an eyeball on the temperature. Keep an eyeball on the wind. Even if it’s a dog that’s used to being outside, you get that wind that cuts right through their coats just like it does for a human,” Walker said.

Many of the calls Walker and her team receive include dogs shivering from cold temperatures while being left outside.

“It’s 10 degrees below zero and you have this old German Shepherd sitting outside shivering,” Walker said. “We run into that a lot, older dogs that are left outside or temperatures that are just too cold for a dog.”

Even a dog house might not cut it.

“You want to make sure that they’ve got some straw or something or even a heated house, it’s fine,” Walker said. “Otherwise, you just put Joe Doghouse in there and it’s like sitting in your car. That cold is there and it doesn’t go away.”

Ensuring the comfort of your pet in its outdoor home remains essential.

“You have to make sure that your dog’s used to that house and that they’re comfortable with it,” Walker said. “Lots of straw and keep it warm.”

Occasionally the Sheridan Police Department will receive calls about cats or horses. Unclaimed cats, like one Walker found in a camper years ago, as well as dogs are taken to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter. Walker defers horse calls to Casey Cunningham, a Sheridan brand inspector.

“They are more experienced with the horses than we are,” Walker said.

Regardless, temperature and common sense sit at the heart of most cases.

The AVMA website gives pet owners several tips for proper cold weather care:

• Keep pets inside during cold weather.

• Check paws frequently for signs of cold-weather injury or damage.

• Wipe down pets’ feet, legs and bellies to remove potentially harmful chemicals like antifreeze or deicers.

• Collar and microchip pets in case of losing pets in deep snow and ice that hide recognizable scents.

• Avoid allowing pets to walk on frozen ponds, lakes and other water sources to prevent fatal falls through weak ice.

For more cold weather pet safety tips, see www.avma.org/public/PetCare/Pages/Cold-weather-pet-safety.aspx.