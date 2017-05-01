FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Kalif Shriners Carnival set for weekend

SHERIDAN — The Kalif Shriners’ Carnival will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Trails End Concert Park.

The event will include a full-blown carnival with rides, games, prizes and food.

Dreamland Carnival Company of Bridger, Montana, will bring the even to town to help kick start the summer.

Reduced price pre-sale all-day armbands will be available at the Kalif Temple or Trails End Motel front desk until Wednesday. Pre-sale armbands cost $20 and are good for the entire day for all rides.

Regular priced armbands will be available during the event and will cost $25 apiece.

The carnival will take place from 3 p.m. to at least 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to at least 10 p.m. Saturday and will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, with the closing time to be determined.

The Trails End Concert Park is located at 2125 N. Main St.

