Kalif Shrine earns trophy at clown competition for Pacific Northwest

SHERIDAN — A golden elephant with a red clown nose on the end of its trunk, sitting atop a wooden trophy base, now graces a table at the Kalif Shrine Temple following a funny affair — the Pacific Northwest Clown Competitions.

Taking three acts to Seattle at the tail end of July earned the Temple the honor of Top Clown Unit for the Pacific Northwest Shrine association, which consists of six states and three Canadian provinces. “It’ll stay here next to our North/South Shrine Bowl trophy that we’ve been bringing home for the last five years,” Kalif president Joe Schwartz told The Sheridan Press.

Schwartz, or Jo-Joe the Klown; Bill Rathburn, or Bubs the Klown; and Rob Schwartz, or 4-Toes the Klown, made up this year’s Kalif Shrine Klown competition unit.

The trio completed individual acts, accumulating points with first-, second- and third-place finishes. Jo-Joe, Bubs and 4-Toes also competed in skits and paradeability, or street gags, and earned points through audience reaction and official Pacific Northwest Super Comp Association judges from both the United States and Canada.

“We’re judged by them, so there is a bit of professionalism behind it, I guess. I think the scoring system is kind of flawed myself,” Joe Schwartz said with a chuckle.

Joe Schwartz plays the part of an Aguste clown, the type you see with heavy eye makeup and a pink-to-orange base layer of makeup on the face. It takes Jo-Joe an hour to put on full competition makeup, but he chiseled his time down to 20 minutes to prep for the group’s typical parade gigs.

Rathburn and Rob Schwartz play hobo/tramp clowns, often seen as melancholy and providing slapstick humor for audiences.

The purpose for competing goes beyond balloon-tying and skits, though.

“In reality, the whole purpose of the PNSCA is a chance for us to gather once or twice a year, we do have a winter meeting but there’s no clown competitions that take place,” Joe Schwartz said. “It gives us a chance as Shriners to get together and get to know our other Shriners throughout the country or in this case, the Pacific Northwest.”

The large, golden elephant trophy signifies the men’s dedication to bringing joy to their home community, and especially the kids.

“It’s all for the kids,” Rob Schwartz said. “That’s what the whole Shrine is about is taking care of our kids in our hospitals. And it’s fun.”

The Shriners clown season takes off during the summer months when the group of 10 or so Sheridan Shriners clown around in Casper for the North/South Shrine Bowl.

“Then it goes on to Hardin, Sheridan, Buffalo, Story, Dayton and that basically wraps up,” Joe Schwartz said. “We have our spring ceremony and our fall ceremony and do a few parades through town.”

He said the group consists of 10 consistent Klown members, but has 20 on its Klown roster. The group also hosts the birthday party for children at Sheridan Memorial Hospital around mid to late September.

“We’ll take our fire truck or our jeep up there and give kids rides,” Schwartz said.

The Christmas party for all the children in Sheridan closes out the season for the Kalif Shrine Klowns.

Jo-Joe and his gaggle of giggle-makers will continue prepping throughout the year for the upcoming competition in Casper, with hopes of defending their title as the top unit and keeping Jumbo the trophy around for another year.