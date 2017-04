K-Life to host ‘undivided worship’

SHERIDAN — K-Life will host an Undivided Worship Night on Saturday from 7-9 p.m. at Cornerstone Church.

The event is for all junior high, high school and college students who want to get together and worship. It doesn’t matter what church, school or organization you’re from, all are welcome.

For additional information, see www.sheridan.klife.com.

Cornerstone Church is located at 4351 Big Horn Ave.