Juvenile justice participation numbers plummet

SHERIDAN — Juvenile justice administrators continue to see a decline in numbers in both juvenile probation and the diversion program.

Diversion program officer Russ Fleming and juvenile probation officer Jennifer Palser received a small number of referrals compared to right after the Christmas holiday.

“Some could be because of the weather and the time of year,” Fleming said at the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board meeting Tuesday. “It got a little bit busy right after Christmas and then it slows down again, but even our screen meetings lately have been fairly short. Not a lot to talk about with kids getting in trouble.”

Board Chairman and Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley said he always has mixed emotions about numbers going down.

“Are numbers going down or do we really know what’s going on out there?” Ringley said.

The question of lower numbers remains unanswered, but Fleming said the juvenile team receives multiple truancy referrals from the school systems. Fleming receives truancy referrals from the school systems after about five referrals, when the policy is three.

Regardless, Fleming simply applies diversion methods by telling students and their parents if the child continues to miss school, they will likely face the county attorney and may end up in court.

“If they’re passing other classes, the judge won’t do anything with them anyways,” Fleming said. “If they’re failing their classes and they have the truancy problem, it’s when it generally goes to court.”

The main reason for referring students to the Department of Family Services and eventually to Fleming is to head off the potential for a bigger problem, juvenile justice administrator Dan Lindley said.

The kids mainly seen for referrals range from seventh grade to 10th, as the referral process stops applying when students turn 17 years old.

Juvenile justice also saw a sharp decline in used bed dates at the Volunteers of America-Northern Rockies Milestones Youth Home. Seven months into the fiscal year, juvenile justice only used 35 of its 200 prepaid bed dates. Because juvenile justice prepaid for a bulk set of beds for the fiscal year, the department received a discounted rate of $105 rather than the pay-as-you-go rate of $140.

As of right now, juvenile justice could have saved $16,100 by paying the full, daily rate. Five months remain in the fiscal year, giving the chance to use the remaining 165 bed days available through the contracted year. In addition to comparing the prepaid price with the daily rate, juvenile justice will also reevaluate the 48-hour hold program. The potential to utilize Milestones for the 48-hour hold service surfaced in Tuesday’s discussion, but will continue in later board meetings.

In other action by the board:

• Carryover for vacation hours rose from 10 hours to 40 hours by unanimous approval.

• Monthly meetings were changed to meetings every two months, with the next Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board meeting set for the fourth Tuesday in April and again in June.

