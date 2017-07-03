Juvenile justice office in good shape for FY18 budget

SHERIDAN — Despite trim budgets for other organizations in Sheridan County, the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board looks pretty stable heading into the 2018 fiscal year.

“In line with what we’ve had for the past several months, we’re where we would expect to be,” juvenile justice administrator Dan Lindly told the board last week.

Board chair and Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley praised the juvenile justice team.

“I’m looking at our revenue and expenses from this year to last year,” Ringley said. “It looks good.”

Lindly, who started in his position as administrator last fall, noted he worked a tighter budget as the months passed.

“It’s definitely getting a much better feel for that as the year went on,” Lindley said. “Also, trying to more accurately budget for the upcoming fiscal year we’ll even be a little bit tighter with it.”

Total expenses for the Sheridan County Justice Office decreased from $796,086 to an estimated $667,500 this fiscal year. While a few more bills will come in for the 2017 fiscal year this month, the office looks to keep within its budget this fiscal year, with a little extra that will possibly turn into contingency funds.

Helping to continue reductions in spending for the FY18 budget will be transitioning the Volunteers of America Milestones Youth Home contract from paying for set beds per year to a by-need basis. A yearlong contract gives juvenile justice discounted rates for beds with Milestones, paying only $100 per bed per night as opposed to $125 per bed per night if paid for without a yearlong contract. In the current fiscal year, though, the office only utilized 40 of the 210 pre-purchased beds.

In addition, Lindly and juvenile justice probation officer Jennifer Palser are currently working on contracts with both the Casper juvenile detention and Campbell County juvenile detention centers to help alleviate steep costs coming out of Casper.

Sheridan County currently utilizes the juvenile detention facility in Casper for $195 per day. By switching to Gillette’s facilities, the daily cost will decrease to $75 per day and reduce travel by a total of 100 miles for those transporting the juveniles.

Staff decreased by two people two years ago and the 2017 fiscal year reflected the change in budget for the first full year.

“I think that worked out well just because, especially compared to two years ago when we had nine staff and we’ve had seven for the past fiscal year and that’s working well for us,” Lindly said.

Vice chair of the board Warren Mischke said it speaks well for the people that are doing more work with fewer people.

With consistent decreases in costs, Lindly asked the board to consider approving salary increases for three of the seven employees in the office.

Lindley asked the board to consider a $1,000 salary increase for adult drug court probation officer Dane Pearson. He also suggested a $750 salary increase for administrative assistant Jane Gale and a $2,246 increase for juvenile drug court probation officer Nate Reynolds. Pearson and Gale would be receiving their first raises with the office. Reynolds last received a raise three years ago.

“My goal with that, I think, would be that it would put the seven of us in line pretty well with having the increases,” Lindly said.

The board will vote on the 2018 fiscal year budget in an open board meeting tentatively scheduled for July 17 at noon.