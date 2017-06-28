Juvenile justice considers Gillette for detentions

SHERIDAN — After years of transporting juveniles to the juvenile detention center in Casper, Sheridan County juvenile justice administrator Dan Lindley and his staff are working to finalize a contract with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to house delinquent juveniles in facilities in Gillette as well.

“Jennifer (Palser) and Nate Reynolds and I made a trip over to Gillette within the past month and we wanted to check on their facilities over there and had a good day speaking with them,” Lindley told the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board Tuesday. “The main one that we wanted to check out was the juvenile detention center, which is in Gillette.”

Currently, juvenile justice conducts up to 12-hour holds in Sheridan County, but time beyond that must be completed in a juvenile-specific detention center.

Sheridan County currently utilizes the juvenile detention facility in Casper for $195 per day. By switching to Gillette’s facilities, the daily cost will decrease to $75 per day and reduce travel by a total of 100 miles for those transporting the juveniles.

“Really, we’re impressed with what they have,” Lindley said. “The sheriff’s department over in Gillette in Campbell County runs it. It’s in the same building as their adult program is, just separated very well.”

Lindley said opposition from the Sheridan County attorney’s office remained the reason juvenile justice did not switch to Gillette sooner. Lindley said Sheridan County Attorney Matt Redle had expressed concern that the Gillette facility didn’t have a Department of Family Services certification.

“They’re not required to have one; they have very good systems in place and very good training procedures, but I think there was a hold-up with that, which is fine,” Lindley said. “I think those sort of things can be looked at.”

Board members praised Lindley and staff members for their proactive efforts on saving money and finding solutions to the issue of housing juvenile delinquents.

“I’m staggered that you took this initiative because not long ago we were told that there was just no way we could do it (in Gillette),” board chairman and Sheridan County Commissioner Tom Ringley said. “You’ve done it. You’re making it happen.”

Lindley said the preliminary contract will not negate working with Casper when necessary.

“We are in the process, Jennifer and I, of getting a contract together that we can use for the Gillette program and keep the Casper program as well,” Lindley said. “They wouldn’t be exclusive to each other, but any time we would be able to use that.”

Transportation remains the issue with both programs.

“In the past, that has been one thing with Casper is that they will come and pick up a juvenile, but it doesn’t always work in a timely manner,” Lindley said. “It’s a problem both for the sheriff’s office and the police department.”

Lindley said sometimes local departments will make the trip, transporting the juvenile without reimbursement. Casper, when in charge of transporting, charges juvenile justice for the service.

“We haven’t (reimbursed local law enforcement for transporting) in the past, but we would like to be able to offer to do that,” Lindley said. “We’re looking at that as part of the change for the 12-hour hold. At least mileage because they’re really helping us out.”

Lindley and his staff will finalize the contracts in the coming months.