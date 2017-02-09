Jury trial scheduled for Sheridan Surgical Center lawsuit

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Surgical Center and one of its previous surgeons remain in a lawsuit for possible malpractice during a patient’s surgery.

Scherry Lee filed a lawsuit against Sheridan Surgical Center for medical malpractice after discovering Dr. John H. Schneider Jr. completed a surgery different from what he informed Lee about without liability insurance coverage for that type of surgery while also using equipment in which he held a financial interest.

Lee, who suffered from chronic neck pain, became a patient of Schneider after conservative treatment failed to address her symptoms, court documents state.

Following diagnostic studies, Schneider advised Lee she was a surgical candidate for the implementation of an artificial disc, explaining the advantages of an artificial disc in comparison with a standard fusion.

On Sept. 6, 2012, Schneider performed surgery on Lee, completing the disc fusion rather than a replacement and using hardware supplied by Stabl Spine, in which court documents claim Schneider held a financial interest. Documents state Sheridan Surgical Center knew Schneider used Stabl Spine hardware and upcharged Lee, increasing costs to both Lee and the insurance companies.

Schneider did not inform Lee of the surgery change nor did he have professional liability insurance for the surgery he performed on Lee at the time of the surgery, court documents state. Documents also indicate Schneider was unable to obtain insurance from professional liability carriers, so he created a captive insurance company in Montana, Northern Rockies Insurance Company. The company was not licensed in Wyoming and had no certificate of authority to provide liability insurance in Wyoming. Schneider then improperly directed funds to be paid on a personal defamation claim and thereby depleted the cash reserves of the company. The state of Montana suspended Northern Rockies Insurance Company.

According to court documents, Lee discovered possible malpractice after experiencing increased neck pain and other symptoms. Restrictions on Schneider’s medical license disabled Lee from seeking follow-up care from him. Lee began care with Dr. James A. Ulibarri at Sheridan Orthopedic. On Feb. 26, 2013, Lee learned Schneider had completed a disc fusion, not a replacement.

On May 6, 2013, Ulibarri removed the Stabl Spine hardware and completed a corrective surgery.

Court documents say Ulibarri determined the surgery performed by Schneider was unnecessary, without the informed consent of Lee and negligently performed. Also, Ulibarri said his surgery was necessitated by the negligent care. On Sept. 3, 2014, Lee filed a claim with the Wyoming Medical Review Panel against Schneider and surgical center.

Schneider’s Wyoming state medical license was suspended on Jan. 28, 2012, restricted on March 20, 2012, and revoked on March 12, 2014. Since then, Schneider has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and the plaintiff’s claim against him is currently stayed.

The lawsuit will be tried in 4th Judicial District Court with a 12-person jury trial starting March 5, 2018, at 9 a.m. Sheridan Surgical Center officials were unavailable to comment at press time.