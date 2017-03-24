WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Julian Sands to perform in celebration of Harold Pinter
SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater will host Julian Sands in “A Celebration of Harold Pinter” on Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.
In 2005, Julian Sands was approached by the Nobel Prize winning playwright and poet Harold Pinter, to prepare a selection of his poems for a special presentation in London. Pinter “apprenticed” Sands, spending hours sharing his thoughts on how his work should be delivered. Every pause, every nuance in tone, had, and has meaning. The collaboration became the foundation for a solo show directed by John Malkovich.
Tickets for the event cost $33 for adults, $30.50 for seniors and military members and $27.50 for students.
Tickets can be purchased through the WYO Theater box office, at wyotheater.com or by phone at 672-9084.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.
