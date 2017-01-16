Some join event for exercise, others for fun, most for both

BIGHORN MOUNTAINS — A crackling fire roasting frozen hot dogs under a brilliant shining moon in temperatures well below freezing set a perfect scene for late-night adventurers Friday.

The Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club hosted an evening of moonlight skiing and snowshoeing starting at 6 p.m. near Sibley Lake off Highway 14 past Dayton. The event captured the attention of more than 40, making the crowded campfire an even warmer place to hang out at the end of the trail.

“[The best part is] the camaraderie and the people you meet, what you get to experience out here at night,” Jeff Foral, a novice snowshoer said.

“And the exercise,” Foral’s partner, Sarah Schreiber, said.

“That’s low on the totem pole,” Foral added.

The couple, both claiming a novice level of snowshoeing experience, heard positive reviews of the Sibley Trails from friends and decided to join in on the Friday night fun.

“We’re not very good at snowshoeing,” Schreiber said.

“That’s why we snowshoe after dark,” Foral joked. “Nobody can see us.”

Schreiber and Foral both compete in the Bighorn trail run and consider the sport adequate cross training.

“We’re both out of shape, and we both are this time of year, and this is a good way [to get in shape],” Schreiber said. “This is my excuse for my long run. This is our training run.”

Participants kept arriving as the moon rose higher into the black sky, taking full advantage of the natural light to lead the way on the well-groomed paths.

The Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club president, Curt Schwamb, started grooming trails for winter athletes in 1978 and continues nearly 40 years later.

“I started up kind of behind the Elk View Inn, we had a ski trail system up there, then we started on the Sibley Trail early ‘80s,” Schwamb said.

Schwamb groomed Sibley Trail on his own until around 2001 when they officially formed the Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club.

“We got some grants, got some more user input, funding and stuff for team equipment and started grooming trails a little better,” Schwamb said.

Schwamb needed trails to train for his personal race participation, but recognized the popularity of the winter sports in the area.

Schwamb likened the grooming to the movie “Field of Dreams.”

“‘If you build it, they’ll come.’ It’s happened,” Schwamb said. “Over the years we’ve gotten better, more people have showed up.”

The statement rang true on Friday night, when people huddled together near the wood-burning stove in the warming hut and enjoyed food and drinks around the roaring fire, raising laughter high above the trees into the dark of the night.

The club remains funded by member dues, which amount to $15 a year for singles and $20 for families — a small cost for a year’s worth of fun on well-maintained trails.

“Those dollars go to help obtain equipment, maintain equipment and that sort of thing,” Schwamb said. “I stress to people if you use the trails, please support them because your dollars are what keeps them going.”

Schwamb gives credit to Jim Goodwin, who headed up the Sibley Trail project.

“I should probably give kudos to one guy, Jim Goodwin,” Schwamb said. “He and myself and a couple other people really got the trail system going. Jim passed away a couple years ago, but he’s the one that actually kind of laid out a lot of the Sibley Trails. He got to tramping around out here and said, ‘hey there’s some potential in here.’”

Schwamb continues the “second job” as a hobby to help him with personal training for ski competitions. Regardless, it takes money to maintain the trails.

“If you like it, show it with your checkbook,” Schwamb said.

The Black Mountain Nordic Ski Club plans to host another event in February. For additional information on the group, see blackmountainnordic.com.