Join community in ‘Celebrate the Arts’

SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Frackelton’s and the WYO Theater have combined efforts to create a daylong celebration of the arts and artists.

The activities for the day include Dining For A Cause at Frackelton’s, the dedication of a new statue on the corner of Main and Brundage streets, an art opening of a show curated by Arin Waddell at SAGE and Spencer Bohren in concert at the WYO Theater.

Here’s a rundown of the day’s events:

• All day — Dining For A Cause at Frackelton’s to benefit the Sheridan Public Arts Committee, WYO Theater and SAGE Community Arts. One hundred percent of sales from the day will be donated to the organizations.

• 4-6 p.m. — Artist and community opening of “The Long Line: Student to Masters in Drawing,” curated by Arin Waddell at SAGE Community Arts, 21 West Brundage St.

• 5 p.m. — Unveiling of Allan Houser’s “Interconnection,” a permanent addition to the downtown public sculptures. Also, an introduction of 2017 on-loan sculptures will be given at the corner of Main and Brundage streets.

• 7:30 p.m. — Spencer Bohren concert at the WYO Theater, 42 N. Main St. Tickets are $18 apiece and available at wyotheater.com or by calling 672-9084.