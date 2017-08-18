Joey’s Foundation earns $5,000 grant, chance for $5,000 more

SHERIDAN — Hub International Insurance Mountain States Ltd. has earned a 2017 Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Award for demonstrating extraordinary volunteerism to make positive change happen in the community. The award includes $5,000 to use toward its community work with Joey’s Foundation, which is committed to developing supportive relationships between children and qualified mentors.

This year, Safeco is offering agents an additional opportunity to help the causes they care about most. Rose Burns, an independent agent for Hub International Insurance Mountain States Ltd., and Joey’s Foundation will have their stories featured on Safeco.com, with a chance to raise an additional $5,000. If the story is shared from Safeco.com at least 50 times on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn, the total donation will increase to $10,000. Help them reach their goal by sharing their story at www.safeco.com/make-more-happen/share.

“We are excited to offer agents the ability to raise even more funds through social media sharing, and we hope their stories inspire others to volunteer in their communities,” said Travis Flowers, Safeco Insurance Mountain Region territory manager. “Safeco’s Make More Happen program recognizes agents who are committed to making a difference in their local communities, and we want to encourage them to directly support the local charities where they see the most need.”

Safeco’s Make More Happen Awards focus on nonprofits in the areas of health and safety, education and civil service. Hub International Insurance Mountain States Ltd. was selected for a Make More Happen Award based on a photo and application demonstrating its commitment to Joey’s Foundation, which serves Sheridan and surrounding Wyoming towns.

On top of insuring Joey’s Foundation since 2009, Hub International Insurance Mountain States Ltd. has supported the organization by purchasing fly rods for children learning to fish. Additionally, an employee of the insurance agency has served on Joey’s board for more than five years while others have donated their time to help youth via mentoring.

Throughout 2017, Safeco will select a total of 23 independent agents for the awards and donate up to $230,000 to the nonprofits they support. The Make More Happen Awards are a part of Safeco Insurance’s Agent Giving Program.