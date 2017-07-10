Jets win final two at Billings tournament

SHERIDAN — After dropping a 9-1 contest Friday, the Sheridan Jets won two straight to close the weekend at the Billings Angels Tournament.

The Jets couldn’t produce runs in the loss to the Jackson Giants Friday. After scoring the first run of the game in the opening inning, Sheridan collected just three more hits in the game and was held scoreless.

But the team turned early runs into momentum Saturday, scoring four in the first on its way to a 10-3 win over the Powell Pioneers. Sheridan had just seven hits in the game but turned eight walks into added base runners in the victory.

Caeden Sargent helped his team with a six-inning performance on the mound, allowing just four hits and striking out three before Jaxon Parker came in for the save.

Sheridan closed out the tournament with a thrilling back-and-forth battle with the Bozeman Spikes. The Jets took a 5-4 win thanks to a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.

Trenton Lewallen led off the inning with a single but was thrown out at second on a fielder’s choice that kept Quinn McCafferty at first base. Ayden Roush roped a double to left field on the next at-bat, bringing McCafferty around to score what would be the game-winning run.

Roush’s clutch double came on the heels of Bozeman’s two-run sixth inning that tied the game at 4.

The Jets advanced to 20-12 on the season. They’ll host Casper in a doubleheader Wednesday to close out the regular season. The games begin at 1 p.m. at Thorne-Rider Stadium.