Jets fall to Billings in 14-inning game

SHERIDAN — In order to save arms, the Sheridan Jets and Billings Post 4 elected to play one nine-inning game instead of two, back-to-back seven-inning contests.

But after a long and arduous game, both teams still logged 14 innings.

After a drawn out battle with Billings Post 4 Tuesday evening, the Jets fell 6-4 in the extra-inning game.

Jets head coach Cody Koch said his team had opportunities, but mental mistakes prevented a win.

“On offense, we had a few big chances,” Koch said. “We had a few mental errors and a couple missed signs, and it cost us.”

The two teams played a crisp game until the top of the fourth. The Jets let go of a 2-run lead when a Billings runner scored on a wild pitch, another came home on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single made it a 3-2 game.

The Jets tied it up after an error in the fifth scored two. Sheridan had an opportunity to tack more on in the sixth with one out and ducks on the pond.

Carter Dubberly hit a dribbler in the infield that looked as if it would bring in the runner from third. However, the umpires said the ball hit the batter, and the hit was ruled foul. Dubberly struck out on the next pitch, the runner on first was picked off, and Billings got out of a bases-loaded jam.

Billings jumped back out in front in the top of the eighth, scoring on another wild pitch.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Billings Post 4 looked as if it had the game in hand. But back-to-back singles by Dalton Nelsen and Jaron Brewer put runners on first and second.

An error by Billings shortstop and first baseman allowed a runner to cross the plate and sent the game into extra innings.

“I told them what I always do — go out there and have fun,” Koch said of his advice to his team prior to the ninth inning. “Pressure means something; pressure is fun.”

The two teams struggled to scrape together runs in extra innings, and the Jets recorded only two hits in five frames.

Billings broke the stalemate in the top of the 14th when the team advanced runners to second and third with two outs. Another pitch that got past the catcher allowed the runner from third to cross the plate. A single in the next at-bat brought home another.

The teams combined for 10 errors.

While the bats went cold and the defense struggled, Koch applauded his pitching. Luke Keller, Caeden Sargent and Dubberly combined for four earned runs and nine hits over 14 innings.

“Once again, our pitchers threw strikes,” Koch said. “They battled.”

The loss hurt, and the Jets used more pitchers than they had planned, but Koch said his team can learn a lot from the outcome.

“You can always learn more from a loss than a win,” Koch said. “There is a lot we can take away from this game.”

The loss drops Sheridan to 11-9 on the season. The Jets take on Cody in Cody Thursday.