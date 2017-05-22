Jets’ arms lead to sweep of Lovell

SHERIDAN — Pitching, defense and hitting — the Sheridan Jets excelled in all areas in their doubleheader against the Lovell Mustangs Saturday.

The Sheridan Jets picked up two wins against the Mustangs at Thorne-Rider Stadium over the weekend. Sheridan beat Lovell 10-3 in the first game and 12-2 in game two.

The wins improve the Jets’ record to 3-1.

“I thought we did very well, actually,” head coach Cody Koch said about Saturday’s games. “There was maybe a couple of mental mistakes on the base paths, but for the most part, it was a really good day for us.”

Pitchers worked complete games in the doubleheader. Jacob Boint took to the mound in game one and went seven innings with two earned runs and nine strikeouts. Quinn McCafferty logged six innings and fanned five in game two.

“Quinn has always been good with off speed,” Koch said. “He mixes his pitches very well, and he reads hitters very well … Jacob pitched very well for us today, as well.”

McCafferty went 4 for 8 on the day with six runs batted in, and Ayden Roush went 5 for 8 with four RBIs.

Gentry Lattin went 3 for 6 in Saturday’s games, improving his team-leading batting average to .545.

“He’s been really swinging the bat well for us lately,” Koch said about Lattin.

All but two players on the Jets roster picked up hits during the two-game stretch.

After a quiet first inning in game one, the Jets offense lit up the scoreboard.

Sheridan started the second inning with three singles and a walk to open up scoring. The Jets then torched Lovell’s pitching for four more runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead. A run via error in the third and a double from Roush in the fifth rounded out scoring for the Jets.

Sheridan kicked off game two with similar pressure. Kellen Mentock knocked a ball past the third basemen to start the first, and the Sheridan batters continued to put the heat on from there.

The Jets stayed patient at the plate and took advantage of a struggling Mustangs pitcher with three walks and three hits in a four-run inning.

McCafferty faced the minimum number of batters required in the second, third and fourth innings to keep Lovell in check.

After the Jets extended the lead to 7-0 in the fourth, Lovell got on the board with two runs on back-to-back hits in the fifth. The Jets answered with two more runs in the next half-inning.

Sheridan used the bottom of the sixth to generate three singles followed by a pinch-hit single from Carter Dubberly that drove in one run. McCafferty closed out the game early with a single that drove in two, forcing the 10-run mercy rule.

“We had good at-bats, and we had two very good pitching performances, so I told the guys I was very happy with them,” Koch said.