Jets 10-run-rule Riverton, keep season hopes alive

SHERIDAN — Caeden Sargent singled in the bottom of the sixth inning, scoring Jacob Boint and keeping the Sheridan Jets’ season alive. Boints run brought on the mercy rule in a 10-0 victory over the Riverton Raiders at the Wyoming State B Tournament in Rock Springs. Sheridan had 11 hits in the game, and Boint and Ayden Roush partnered to hold the Raiders to just two hits. Seven of nine Sheridan batters recorded hits Friday afternoon, with Kellen Mentock, Quinn McCafferty, Sargent and Gentry Lattin with two hits each. The Jets scored one run in each of the first two innings before exploding for five runs in the third. Three walks and two errors put Riverton in a bind before a Lattin single and Luke Keller double rounded out the scoring in the inning.

The win advanced Sheridan to a Saturday matchup with Wheatland, a must-win game for both teams in order to stay in the tournament. Sheridan would then have to beat the Cheyenne vs. Casper loser to earn a spot in the championship, where it would have to beat the Cheyenne/Casper winner twice to take the State B title.