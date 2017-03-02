WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Jentel Presents set for Tuesday


Courtesy photo | Jentel Presents will feature, back row from left, D.M. Aderibigbe, Mary Proenza, Eleanor Ray and Renelle White Buffalo and, front row from left, Jacqueline Osherow and Isabel Rucker.

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in Jentel Presents on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts. 

This month’s presenters include poet D.M. Aderibigbe, of Boston; painter Mary Proenza, of New York City; oil painter Eleanor Ray, of Brooklyn, New York; printmaker Renelle White Buffalo, of New York City; poet Jacqueline Osherow, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and multi-discipline artist Isabel Rucker of Pinedale.

There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments are available.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development.

While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.

 

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.

