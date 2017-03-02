Jentel Presents set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will present this month’s residents in Jentel Presents on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts.

This month’s presenters include poet D.M. Aderibigbe, of Boston; painter Mary Proenza, of New York City; oil painter Eleanor Ray, of Brooklyn, New York; printmaker Renelle White Buffalo, of New York City; poet Jacqueline Osherow, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and multi-discipline artist Isabel Rucker of Pinedale.

There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments are available.

The Jentel Foundation offers dedicated individuals a supportive environment in which to further their creative development.

While at Jentel, visual artists and writers have the opportunity to experience unfettered time to allow for thoughtful reflection and meditation on the creative process in a setting that preserves the agricultural and historical integrity of the land.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St.