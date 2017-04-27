Jentel Presents set for Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Jentel Artist Residency Program will offer the next round of Jentel Presents Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. downstairs at SAGE Community Arts.

This month’s presenters include mixed media artist Susan Holloway, of Washington, D.C.; printmaker Julia Dee Kjelgaard, of Auburn, Alabama; memoirist Shizue Seigel, of San Francisco, California; installation artist Gloria Lamson, of Port Townsend, Washington; novelist Robert E. Tanner, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and oil painter Ann Piper, of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania.

SAGE Community Arts is located at 21 W. Brundage St. There is no admission charge for “Jentel Presents” and light refreshments are available.