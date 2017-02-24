WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Jenkins to present on ‘Tea, Trade and Tyranny’


SHERIDAN — Mark Jenkins, National Geographic writer and University of Wyoming writer-in-residence, will give a presentation in Sheridan on Wednesday a 7 p.m.

The lecture, titled “Tea, Trade and Tyranny: Tibet and China Over Time,” will take place in the Sheridan College Whitney Concert Hall.

Tibet and China have had a complex relationship for 1,500 years. Wars have been fought, treaties signed, then ignored in the next conquest. But there was always trade. Jenkins will take attendees on a journey down the forgotten Tea Horse Road. 

The lecture is free and open to the public. 

For more information, contact Jean Garrison, director of the Center for Global Studies, at garrison@uwyo.edu or 307-766-6119.

Sheridan College is located at 3059 Coffeen Ave.

 

Staff Reports

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

