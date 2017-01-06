WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Jaycees accepting nominations for Outstanding Young Sheridanite


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Jaycees are now accepting nominations for the group’s “Outstanding Young Sheridanite” awards.

The group will honor up to three individuals between the ages of 18 and 40 who exemplify the best attributes of the Sheridan community.

Application forms can be mailed to yllek_ynnej@hotmail.com or Sheridan Jaycees, PO Box 242, Sheridan. 

Questions or requests for nomination forms should be directed to Jenny Epperson at the email listed above. 

Nominations are due Jan. 16.

Winners will be recognized at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce luncheon Feb. 8.

Staff Reports

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

