Jackalope Jump raises $5,758 for Special Olympics

SHERIDAN — Special Olympic athletes, law enforcement officers, volunteer firefighters and community members came together Saturday at the Goose Valley Fire Department to jump into a pool of ice water to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Wyoming at the 10th annual Jackalope Jump in Sheridan.

The slogans “freezing for a reason” and “become a below zero hero” equate the bravery and courage of the athletes with what it takes to jump into icy water. “Become a below zero hero” is this year’s slogan.

Special Olympics area IV director Carrie Pilcher said the Jackalope Jump started at Lake DeSmet and was moved to Sheridan into a pool, because “it turns out you can get more people into an icy pool than you can a hole in the ice.”

Before the festivities began, Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputy Boot Hill and some helpers broke and removed a sheet of ice that covered the water in the pool.

The temperature of the water at the time of the jump was 38 degrees.

Each jumper is sponsored and is encouraged to dress in costume, which is half the fun of jumping in.

Awards are presented for most the money raised by a team, by an individual, by an athlete and for the largest group jump, Pilcher said.

Hill said this is only one of many fundraisers held in Sheridan. Others include the Wyoming Special Olympic Flame of Hope run down Main Street, and a truck pull, which is also held at the Goose Valley Fire Department.

There are a couple of new fundraisers in the works as well.

Funds are used to offset costs for traveling to competitions and for purchasing equipment and uniforms, so the athletes can have the opportunity to participate with little cost to them.

The fundraising goal for the Jackalope Jump was $5,000 and the unofficial amount raised was $5,758.