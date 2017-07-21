Interns at Lohof Grass-Finished Beef more than extra hands

SHERIDAN — A study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture found the average age of farmers and ranchers in America is 58. Christy Lohof with Lohof Grass-Finished Beef hopes to bump that average down one intern at a time.

“I hope at least some small percentage of these people will go out and produce food,” Lohof said. “We’re still going to need to eat in the future.”

Since 2013, the Lohofs have hosted 29 interns from 11 states and eight countries on their ranch near Otter, Montana. The ranch is the definition of remote: 60 miles from Sheridan with over half the distance on gravel road. It’s a two-hour drive to Sheridan and a two-hour drive to Billings. For years, though, the Lohoffs have made a weekly trip to Sheridan in the summer to sell their grass-finished beef at the farmers market. They just added a weekly drive to Billings to do the same. Getting local, high quality meat into the meals of community members is that important.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a commitment to local food,” Lohof said. “If we lose our ability to process and sell our food directly to one another, we’ll never get it back.”

Ten years ago, the Lohofs began keeping calves to “finish” them on the high protein, organic grass and grain they had eaten their entire life. From start to finish, each cow is on the ranch for over two years.

As demand increased, so did the work. The Lohofs advertised for help and hosted a young woman from Israel as their first intern. She was traveling through South and North America as a WWOOFer, a person who finds work and housing through an organization known as World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms.

The Lohofs listed their ranch on the WWOOF website and began hosting interns apart from WWOOF, as well.

The extra help has been beneficial, Lohof said, although it takes about six weeks for an intern to learn the ropes of the ranch and be self-sufficient. She has found the internship provides much more than an extra hand.

“The interns say it’s one of the most life-changing experiences they’ve ever had,” Lohof said. “There is no place else like this. It’s so remote; it’s hard work; it’s physical. They learn about independence and problem solving.”

Lohof keeps a journal in the cabin interns call home at the ranch. She said the entries are surprisingly heartfelt with expressions of self-discovery and desire for self-improvement after months of hard work, family time and few distractions from cellphones or internet.

“I don’t think you can really plan for the Lohofs,” current intern Sierra Craig said. “She gives you an email right before you come reminding you it’s very remote. You get out here, and you drive two hours out of town, and then you pull up and it’s dirt roads and fields for as far as you can see. And she’s like, ‘Welcome Home.’”

Craig came to the Lohof’s ranch from Virginia. She’s only been working for two weeks but has already embraced the lifestyle. She just bought seven books to read in the times she isn’t fixing fence, moving cows on horseback or enjoying dinner and games with the Lohofs and their two children.

“Being able to find yourself is definitely an aspect of living out in the middle of nowhere. You have to be able to be yourself and figure out who you are without having everyone surrounding you,” Craig said.

Lohof said it takes many interns a good week or two before they adjust to not living on their phones. They are fidgety and don’t quite know what to do with themselves without texting or checking Facebook. One intern left early, unable to handle the digital disconnect, but most come to love it.

For four months, Craig will be the Lohof’s adopted daughter, joining Lewi Crow, who’s been at the ranch since May.

“I call myself their adopted son whether they like it or not,” Crow said.

As adopted parents, Patrick and Christy Lohof have the privilege of guiding interns through ranch work and life — the old-fashioned way with horses, elbow grease and all-natural range management.

“It’s been very humbling getting to work the way people have done it for hundreds of years,” Crow said. “One day I’d like to take these same concepts and apply it into my own life outside of a farm or ranch. Never take anything for granted, and hard work pays off.”

Crow hopes to own his own ranch and said what he’s learned at Lohof Grass-Finished Beef will be instrumental to his success. As Christy Lohof hoped, that’s one more person preserving the future of agriculture.

“The type of person who wants to do this and is willing to commit, they are really good people, salt of the earth, hard-working, committed, intelligent people who I know will go and do good things in the world,” Lohoff said. “Getting to be part of their lives is an honor.”