SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s 4×800-meter relay team has the Lady Broncs sitting pretty in the state indoor track standings after the meet’s first day.

The Lady Broncs are in second with 31 points thanks to a win in the relay. They’re tied with Laramie, and Gillette is in first with 52 points.

Laura Alicke, Xiomara Robinson, Pippin Robison and Zoe Robison entered the state meet with a seed time of 10 minutes, 12.50 seconds in the event but shattered that time to win an indoor state title. They finished with a time of 9:55.05 Friday.

The Lady Broncs finished in the top-eight in eight other events Friday — two preliminary races and six final events.

The 4×200-meter relay team of Anna Zowada, Ciara Johnson, Kirsten Hendricks and Taemalle Lawson finished fifth with a time of 1:53.74, .16 behind the fourth-place team.

Peyton Bomar had a busy day, with two top-eight final finishes and a trip to another final Saturday. Her top score came with a 34 feet, 5.5 inch score in the triple jump, good for third. She added a seventh-place time of 1:02.41 in the 400-meter dash and a 9.40-second seventh-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles prelims.

Emily Hooge finished tied for fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches, and Samara Ordahl finished eighth in the same event with a 9-foot vault.

Alicke rounded out the first day’s final top finishers with a fifth-place finish in the 3200-meter run. She finished with a time of 11:56.88. Shelbi Kovar will join Bomar in the 55-meter hurdles finals Saturday after a Friday time of 9.46, good for eighth.

The Sheridan boys had some top finishes on day one, as well, and again, the relay races were the Broncs bread and butter.

The 4×800-meter relay team of Brian Gonda, Tymer Goss, Jered McCafferty and Derek Vela finished third with a time of 8:24.51. Nathan Beraldo, Matt Roma, Marc Wodahl and Alec Riegert added a fifth-place finish in the 4×200-meter relay with a time of 1:34.86.

Gonda added a sixth-place finish in the 3200-meter run with a 9:56.12 time, and Riegert advanced to the 55-meter hurdles finals with a 8.30-second eighth-place time in Friday’s prelims.

Max Myers will also compete in Saturday’s finals with a fourth-place throw of 48 feet, 9 inches in the shot put.

The Sheridan boys are currently in eighth place with 13 points. Star Valley is leading with 40 points; Gillette is in second with 35, and Laramie is third with 28 points.

The Big Horn girls got in on the relay action with a third-place finish in the 4×200-meter relay. The foursome of Sydney Atkinson, Katie Lambert, Baylee Clemens and Delaney Walker finished in 1:52.88.

The top finishes from the Big Horn boys came in the prelims, with Liam Greenelsh taking 14th in the 55-meter hurdles (8.56) and Chris Alzheimer taking 13th in the shot put (45 feet, 9 inches).

Noah Iberlin also took 17th in the long jump finals with a jump of 19 feet, 9 inches.

The Big Horn girls are currently in 10th with 6 points, and the Rams didn’t tally any points in the first day.

The state indoor track meet will conclude Saturday in Gillette.