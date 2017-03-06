Indoor state meet boosts teams into outdoor track season

SHERIDAN — After a rousing first day at the indoor state track meet, the Sheridan Broncs and Lady Broncs had a busy Saturday to wrap up the meet.

After 10 top-eight finishes Friday, Sheridan added 13 top finishes to the weekend. The Sheridan girls finished the meet in third place with 55 points — Gillette (133.6) was first, and Laramie (72) was second. The Broncs were eighth with 29 points, with Gillette (95) and Star Valley (81) taking the top two boys spots.

“We were expecting anywhere from second to fifth this weekend,” SHS head track coach Taylor Kelting said. “If we went out there and really brought home some best times, we thought we might get second. But the girls did what they needed to do, so third place, we were pretty excited about that.”

Kylie Sorenson led the day for the Lady Broncs with a bronze medal in the high jump. Her third-place finish came behind a jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.

Pippin Robison took home two fourth-place medals Saturday. She finished with a time of 2 minutes, 22.76 seconds in the 800-meter run and added another fourth-place finish as part of the 4×400-meter relay team. Robison, McKinley Christopherson, Anna Zowada and Rachel Petersburg had a time of 4:19.17 in the race.

Robison was also a part of Friday’s first-place 4×800-meter relay team.

Peyton Bomar added to her weekend — third- and seventh-place finishes Friday — with two top-eight finishes Saturday. She took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 11.5 inches and added a sixth-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.10 seconds.

Right behind Bomar in the 55-meter hurdles was teammate Shelbi Kovar, who took seventh with a time of 9.63 seconds.

The top Sheridan County girl of the day, though, came from Big Horn High School. Katie Lambert nabbed the silver medal in the long jump with a jump of 17 feet, 10.5 inches.

The Big Horn girls took 12th as a team with 14 points.

Max Myers was the top dog for the Sheridan boys thanks to a huge throw in the shot put. Myers took third with a throw of 52 feet, 8.5 inches, crushing his fourth-place preliminary throw of 48 feet, 9 inches.

The Broncs kept up their successful run of relay events with a fourth-place finish in the 4×400-meter relay. Tymer Goss, Tyler Holloway, Nathan Beraldo and Alec Riegert finished with a time of 3:31.77. Sheridan took third and fifth, respectively, in Friday’s 4×800- and 4×200-meter relays, as well.

“Our relays, all weekend, did a really nice job,” Kelting said. “In a lot of our relays, we didn’t have our best teams because we had to put some other kids in individual races. But our younger kids filled in and did an even better job than we were expecting and placed higher than our expectations.”

Riegert added a seventh-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.51 seconds, and Brian Gonda took seventh in the 1600-meter run behind a time of 4:37.13.

Bobby Culver rounded out the Broncs’ top finishers with an eighth-place height of 12 feet flat in the pole vault.

Big Horn’s Liam Greenelsh took home the Rams’ top finish of the weekend with a seventh-place jump of 40 feet, 5 inches in the triple jump finals.

Big Horn finished 14th thanks to Greenelsh’s 6 points.

The indoor track athletes don’t have any time to rest, as the outdoor season begins Monday with the first official practice of the season. The first meet of the year will take place March 18.

“Our girls we’re really excited about,” Kelting said looking ahead to the outdoor season. “We’re adding some girls from other winter sports that will really help us. We have some big goals for our outdoor season.

“Our boys, same thing,” he added. “We’ll add some kids that hopefully bring some leadership to benefit our younger kids. We’re so young, so a lot of the kids don’t have that tradition. Hopefully some football players and winter sports athletes can bring some of that to the outdoor season.”