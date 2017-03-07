Indoor, 1A-2A hoops All-State lists released

SHERIDAN — The 1A and 2A state basketball tournaments wrapped up over the weekend, along with the indoor state track meet, so the All-Conference and All-State honorees were recognized Monday.

Seventeen Sheridan County basketball players were named All-Conference selections, and five of them also received All-State recognition.

Arvada-Clearmont Lady Panthers McKenna Auzqui, Ashlynn Fennema and Kristin Klaahsen were 1A All-Conference selections, along with AC boys Clancy Kretschman, Tommy Nimick and Cameron Weigle.

2A All-Conference selections included Big Horn Lady Rams Emily Blaney, Abby Buckingham and Jill Mayer, while Colton Bates, Nolan McCafferty, Tanner Warder and Wheaton Williams were selected from the Big Horn boys basketball team.

From Tongue River, Jenna Keller, Kylee Knobloch, Brennan Kutterer and Jay Keo all made the All-Conference team.

Knobloch, Blaney, Buckingham, Bates and McCafferty were also All-State honorees.

Bates and Blaney were each named Conference Player of the Year, as well.

Sheridan High School’s state champion 4×800-meter relay team of Laura Alicke, Xiomara Robinson, Pippin Robison and Zoe Robison was selected to the indoor track All-State team.

Big Horn’s Katie Lambert, who took second in the long jump at the state meet, was also named to the indoor track All-State team.