Individuals contribute to business community with Spirit of Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce takes time to recognize outstanding businesses and business leaders in the community.

On the front page of the Feb. 9, 2017, edition of The Sheridan Press, the winners in each category of business awards for 2017 were recognized. In the weeks since and next week, the other individuals and businesses nominated will be recognized on the Saturday “Business” page for their contributions to the Sheridan community.

This year, Janet Shepherd was recognized with the Spirit of Sheridan award.

The other nominees were:

Yvonne Swanson

Yvonne Swanson has been a Chamber Ambassador for three years and always shows up with a smile on her face. She’s the first to step up, and is a familiar face at ribbon cuttings, Brewfest, Christmas Stroll, Community Holiday Dinner, Business After Hours, WYO Rodeo Boot Kickoff and other events.

According to the Chamber of Commerce, Swanson said she volunteers because it gives her an opportunity to see a side of Sheridan she had not seen before as a mother of two boys.

Besides being a mom, Swanson is the wife of a traveling mechanic, and has worked for the Advocacy and Resource Center for 11 years.

Swanson was also named one of the 20 Under 40 in The Sheridan Press.

Katie Culver

Katie Culver has been involved with the Chamber since 2010 when she went through the Leadership Sheridan County program. After her two-year commitment with the program she joined the newly formed Leadership Sheridan County Steering committee in 2012, and has served as the chair of the committee for the past several years.

In addition, Culver became part of the Chamber Ambassadors in December 2015 and is very active in all the ribbon cuttings and Chamber events.

According to the Chamber, Culver serves on both committees because they provide a real connection to the community.

Clarke McClung

After moving to Sheridan in 2008, Clark McClung started participating in the Chamber’s Agriculture and Natural Resource Committee. A couple of years later he became the vice chair for the committee, and then upon retirement in 2014 McClung became the committee chair.

With his background in public land management, McClung brings perspectives to the committee and the Chamber that help them support businesses that make their living from the land.

Clarke also volunteers at the Sheridan Farmers Market and Local Foods group.

Ken Thorpe

Ken Thorpe has been involved with the Chamber since opening the Sheridan branch of Powder River Heating and Air Conditioning nine years ago. He started as a Chamber Ambassador and then was accepted to the board of directors where he served as president in 2012-2013.

In addition, Thorpe has been the chair of the Business Retention and Expansion Committee and has been a supporter of the Ignite Your Business Peer Groups and Ignite Your Business conference.

Thorpe also gives to the community through work with The Food Group, the Center for a Vital Community and Sheridan Rotary.

Editor’s note: Information from the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.