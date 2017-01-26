WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Hutton, Davis to wed in April


Nicole Paige Hutton and Wyatt Lee Davis, both of Sheridan, will wed April 22. Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Nicole Paige Hutton and Wyatt Lee Davis, both of Sheridan, will wed April 22.

Hutton has earned an associate degree in elementary education and is working towards a bachelor’s. 

She is the daughter of Randy and Julie Hutton of Sheridan.

Davis is currently serving in the U.S. Army. He is the son of Debbie and Leonard Davis of Sheridan.

Staff Reports

