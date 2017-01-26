WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Hutton, Davis to wed in April
SHERIDAN — Nicole Paige Hutton and Wyatt Lee Davis, both of Sheridan, will wed April 22.
Hutton has earned an associate degree in elementary education and is working towards a bachelor’s.
She is the daughter of Randy and Julie Hutton of Sheridan.
Davis is currently serving in the U.S. Army. He is the son of Debbie and Leonard Davis of Sheridan.
