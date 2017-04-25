Hurley recognized for integration of digital media

SHERIDAN — WyomingPBS recently announced Abigail Hurley — a fifth-grade teacher at Sagebrush Elementary School — as one of 52 educators from across the country selected for the fifth annual PBS Digital Innovators Program.

The program recognizes classroom changemakers: educators who skillfully approach education with a bold and fresh perspective, and who integrate digital media and resources into their classrooms.

In partnership with WyomingPBS, Hurley will serve as an education partner — deepening the connection between the educator community and WyomingPBS. PBS Digital Innovators also participate in ongoing professional development; share their ideas on PBS platforms; have access to exclusive resources from PBS LearningMedia; receive a free PBS Teacherline professional development course; and are invited to special events, including the 2017 PBS Digital Summit. This year’s summit, in San Antonio, Texas, takes place directly before the International Society for Technology in Education conference.

“We are very excited for Abigail to represent Wyoming educators and WyomingPBS, as she shares her knowledge of technology use in the classroom with others,” said Carol Garber, WyomingPBS education coordinator.

“We were struck by the creativity and passion of this year’s applicants,” said Sara Schapiro, vice president of education at PBS. “The 2017 PBS Digital Innovators are a passionate group of educators who are committed to changing the way students learn through technology and digital media. Education is at the core of PBS’ mission and as a key partner with parents and educators across America, we’re excited for the opportunity to learn from and work with these classroom change makers as they partner with PBS member stations to share content that truly engages and empowers students in every community.”

More than 100,000 digital resources, including lesson plans, worksheets, video content and more, are available through PBS LearningMedia for pre-K-12 classrooms. Teachers can access this content at www.pbslearningmedia.org.