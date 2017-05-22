Hunting with Heroes seeks host ranches, tags

SHERIDAN — Hunting with Heroes, a Wyoming-based nonprofit organization, is seeking host ranches and donated tags for the upcoming hunting season.

Two avid hunters, U.S. veterans and Wyoming natives founded the nonprofit in 2013. Hunting With Heroes matches disabled veterans with a license, provides guide services, rifle and other gear, game processing and room and board if required.

For additional information, see huntingwithheroes.org.

To donate tags or offer private land for hunts, call Alfred Hill at 763-8428 or email ahill@libertyrides.com.