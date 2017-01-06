Hundreds of comments submitted on education ‘white paper’

SHERIDAN — Legislators asked, and people responded.

On Dec. 27, the Wyoming Legislature’s Subcommittee on Education Reduction Options released a white paper explaining potential cuts to the state’s education budget and asked stakeholders to weigh in by Jan. 4.

By that deadline, the committee received approximately 350 responses.

“We are really pleased to see all the responses,” subcommittee member Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, said. “I think we have a lot of work to do, but it’s good to get the feedback.”

According to Kinner, the subcommittee decided not to discuss any potential legislative action until next week.

Marty Kobza applauded the steps taken by members of the subcommittee, adding that the white paper provides a solid starting point for what is likely going to be a lengthy debate. Kobza is superintendent of Sheridan County School District 1 and a member of the Wyoming School District Coalition for an External Cost Adjustment.

Still, Kobza said he is disappointed that the comment period was not longer. Stakeholders had five business days after the release of the paper to respond, and Kobza said that a small window for commenting during most school districts’ Christmas break was not enough time for meaningful input and consideration.

“The white paper provides a framework for discussion, but pushing this through in such a hasty manner will still result in outcomes that could damage students and schools,” Kobza said in a press release from the Wyoming School District Coalition for an External Cost Adjustment.

He and coalition members urged the Legislature to extend the input and consideration period before taking action. In the meantime, Kobza said the coalition will work directly with legislators and will continue to provide feedback to the Joint Education Committee and its subcommittee.

“Every district in Wyoming has worked hard to keep these cuts as far away from the classroom as possible,” Kobza said in the press release. “Additional cuts will make this task nearly impossible and could result in hundreds of job losses.”

The state’s education budget faces an estimated $360 and $400 million annual shortfall in the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 biennia. The current two-year budget has a shortfall of approximately $644 million, with savings expected to bridge that gap, according to the white paper.

Options listed in the white paper include tax increases, district consolidation and activities reductions among other cost-saving measures.