WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Howard, Joan Kunesh celebrate 70th anniversary
SHERIDAN — Howard and Joan Kunesh will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 11.
The couple wed in Osage, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1947.
Howard Kunesh worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service for 34 years and retired to Sheridan in 1985.
The couple has six children — Steven (deceased), Susan Bartlett (Garland), Cynthia Purcella (Ernie), Lynn (Mary), Mark (Wyndee) and Jeffrey (Rebecca).
They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
The following two tabs change content below.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Howard, Joan Kunesh celebrate 70th anniversary - January 4, 2017
- WYO to host Western film series in January - January 4, 2017
- SJHS band to perform concert - January 4, 2017