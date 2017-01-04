WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Howard, Joan Kunesh celebrate 70th anniversary


Courtesy photo | Howard and Joan Kunesh will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 11. The couple wed in Osage, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1947.

SHERIDAN — Howard and Joan Kunesh will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Jan. 11. 

The couple wed in Osage, Iowa, on Jan. 11, 1947.

Howard Kunesh worked for the Fish and Wildlife Service for 34 years and retired to Sheridan in 1985.

The couple has six children — Steven (deceased), Susan Bartlett (Garland), Cynthia Purcella (Ernie), Lynn (Mary), Mark (Wyndee) and Jeffrey (Rebecca). 

They have 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

