How bicycle helmets went from ‘square’ to ‘cool’

SHERIDAN — Those who scoffed at bike helmets in the ‘80s and ‘90s are now eating their words as what was once “square” has become “cool.” Just ask 12-year-old Anthony Carlson.

“If you think you look cool riding a bike and you fall over and hurt your head, that’s not cool if you’re not wearing a helmet,” Carlson said.

His sister Hadley Carlson, 9, and fellow cycling buddy Logan Moxey, 10, agree. They don’t understand why people would risk injury in the name of vanity.

“You could probably die a lot quicker and have brain damage,” Moxey said with an undisguised look of, “Duh!”

The three friends who bike for exercise and the adrenaline rush of doing jumps are indicative of a generation that grew up with bike safety campaigns and helmet distributions. However, it took a lot of work for bike safety to become a no-brainer, and there is still room for improvement, especially as rates of distracted driving continue to increase.

Cycle love

While several countries claim credit for invention of the first bicycle, International Cycling History Conference historians agree that the velocipede — a two-wheeled contraption propelled by running — led to the 1863 invention of the “bone shaker,” a velocipede with a pedal-powered front wheel that launched the world’s love affair with bicycles.

Ever since, men and women have tinkered and tweaked, adding bearings, brakes, hub gears and pneumatic tires to make the bicycle safer, faster and more comfortable.

Over the years, bikes have been used in military conflicts, for deliveries, in races, for fun. Susan B. Anthony, crucial to the equal rights movement for women, felt the bicycle did more to emancipate women than anything else in the world.

Along with fast and free movement, however, came injury.

Taking a header

In the 1870s, the large front wheel of the penny-farthing or high-wheeler allowed for greater distance covered with each pedaled rotation, but sitting so high above the center of gravity had its downfalls — literally — if the rider should encounter a rock or rut.

Legs trapped beneath the handlebars, the rider could only tip forward and “take a header.”

According to a history of helmets written by Randy Swart, director of the Bicycle Helmet Safety Institute, people began to use pith helmets for protection, and by the turn of the century some cyclists wrapped strips of leather and wool around their head. It wasn’t until the mid-1970s, though, that Bell and Mountain Safety Research began to produce ventilated helmets with hard shells and crushable foam liners — the predecessor of modern-day head gear that features more impact-resistant foam.

Even as technology improved through the ‘80s, ‘90s and early 2000s, the bike helmet fought an uphill battle with some of humankind’s biggest trappings: peer pressure and the need to look cool.

“I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and we didn’t wear helmets. A lot of us paid the price for it,” Back Country Bike and Mountain Works owner Jeff Stein said. “It was like wearing seatbelts; it was considered square in my day.”

Statistics reflect the cultural attitude. As helmets became cooler and thus more common, bike fatalities and head injuries decreased.

In 1975, there were 1,003 bicyclist deaths in the U.S., according to the Department of Transportation’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. In 2014, that was down 28 percent to 720 fatalities. Deaths for children under 20 — the primary target of bike safety awareness campaigns and helmet distributions in the early 2000s — have declined 88 percent in the same timeframe.

Surging ahead

The American Association of Neurological Surgeons says cycling consistently tops the list of activities that lead to the largest number of head injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms each year. In 2009, hospitals saw more than 85,000 cycling-related head injuries compared to nearly 47,000 football-related ones, the next highest.

The Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association has been involved with bike safety and helmet distribution campaigns around the state since 2000. Executive director Marcia Shanor said lawyers see the devastation caused by brain injuries more than people would expect.

“This was one arena where they felt like they could make a difference by protecting the brains of Wyoming children, especially,” Shanor said.

Events primarily target third-graders because experience indicated second-graders were too young to understand the gravity of the information presented and fourth-graders already thought they were too cool, Shanor said.

Lawyers who volunteer to lead events talk about why kids don’t wear helmets — messy hair and peer pressure top the list — and then they have kids smash eggs.

One egg, painted with a happy face, is placed beneath a helmet. Even if the mallet cracks the helmet, the egg’s face remains happy. The other happy-faced egg doesn’t get a helmet. You can imagine the visual.

Seventeen years ago, few children indicated they owned or wore bike helmets, Shanor said. Now, a majority raise their hands and express enthusiasm about their head featuring beloved movie characters or mohawks.

Shanor said the payoff from decades of bike safety campaigns across the nation is significant, noting that even Lego characters wear helmets now.

“We’ve changed the culture,” Shanor said. “I don’t think we’ve totally changed it, but we’ve made an impact and we just need to continue that.”

Don’t be hard headed

While bike safety campaigns have made inroads with children — as 12-year-old Anthony Carlson says, “It’s cooler to be smart than not” — statistics show there is a long way to go, especially with adults on bikes and behind the steering wheel.

“Adults are the hardest headed people,” Shanor said. “It [helmet usage] needs to go through all the way from littles to their adults and grandparents.”

In 2014, 86 percent of bicyclist deaths were people over age 20.

Lack of helmets is part of the problem — a 2016 study in the “American Journal of Surgery” found that helmeted riders are 44 percent less likely to die and 51 percent less likely to suffer a severe traumatic brain injury in an accident — but lack of attention by drivers is also to blame.

Even though helmet usage has increased and been shown to significantly reduce the risk of overall head injury, a helmet can only do so much when cars and bikes collide.

From 2005 to 2010, bicyclist fatalities caused by distracted driving rose 31 percent, according to a study in the U.S. Public Health Service’s “Public Health Reports.” The study used the USDOT’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System and defined distracted driving as a driver using a device like a cellphone or navigation system or engaging in careless activities.

Seven years later, cellphone use is even more prevalent. Cycling advocates in the state hope for more bike safety education as well as bike-friendly laws and policies.

The state — which has the highest rate of bicyclist deaths at 8.56 per million population compared to the national average of 2.28 deaths per million — is making strides.

The Legislature passed a law requiring 3 feet of separation when vehicles pass bicycles in 2015 and created a Bicycle and Pedestrian System Task Force in 2016. The task force will have a final report to Gov. Matt Mead by October that will examine benefits and opportunities for bicycle and pedestrian pathways.

In the meantime, May is National Bike Month. Grab your helmet, follow the rules of the road, and enjoy a little cycle love.