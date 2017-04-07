Hotshots tackle fires — and hazards of the job

The Forest Service has for years provided highly trained, professional firefighters to take on the dangerous work of suppressing wildland fires. They weren’t always highly trained and professional, though.

In the early days, fire managers would hire available males from wherever they could be found. Many crews were comprised of men in straitened circumstances who had neither training nor previous firefighting experience. In the 1930s, teenage boys working on Civilian Conservation Corps crews would be dispatched to fight fires. They wore cotton jeans and T-shirts. They carried shovels to throw dirt on the fire. Communication was accomplished by shouting or sending runners carrying handwritten notes.

Based in part on the Civilian Conservation Corps crew concept, in the 1940s the Forest Service and other land management agencies realized that established, cohesive crews were very effective in suppressing wildfires and began organizing 40-man crews in California and Oregon. For the next couple decades, interregional fire suppression crews were formed for fighting local fires.

In 1967 the Rocky Mountain Region of the Forest Service began searching for a suitable location for the region’s second crew. The region chose the Bighorn National Forest’s Paintrock Ranger District in Greybull because of its proximity to an airport that could handle DC-3 aircraft and the forest supervisor’s willingness to host the newly-formed Big Horn Interregional Fire Crew.

The Big Horn IR Crew evolved into the Wyoming Interagency Hotshots in 1982. The name comes from the hottest part of a fire, which is where one will usually find them.

Hotshot crews are comprised of 20 people, including a superintendent, assistant superintendent, three squad leaders, four senior firefighters and 11 crew members. The crew is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for about six months of the year, generally mid-May through mid-October.

Hotshots are a national asset that can be dispatched anywhere in the United States. Travel is by truck, van and aircraft. In 2007, four crew members helped fight fires in Australia. Between 2000 and 2016, the crew traveled 573,208 miles, enough to circle the earth 23 times.

They work in all types of locations and environments, providing disaster response assistance for flood and hurricane relief in urban areas to fast-moving wildfires in remote wilderness. In 2016, the crew camped on islands in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota, paddling canoes to and from the fireline every day. When not fighting fires, they work on projects like tree thinning, prescribed fire implementation and trail construction.

Hotshots work 12-hour shifts, often 16 hours, for 14 straight days in rugged terrain under dangerous conditions. Sawyers carry about 65 pounds of gear to the fireline while line diggers carry about 40 pounds. They pack chainsaws, hand tools, radios and batteries, first aid kits, drip torches, backpack pumps and personal protective equipment like fire shelters, hard hats, hearing protection and safety glasses. Sometimes the fireline is a 5-mile hike, one way. If they’re in fire camp at night, they carry the day’s drinking water and lunch to the line. If they’re spiked out — meaning they don’t return to camp in the evening –—they take enough food and water to be self-sufficient for at least two days before being resupplied.

They deal with fatigue, bad food, stress, lacerations, bruises, falling rocks, sprains, broken bones, biting insects and snakes, grizzly bears, smoke, burns and poisonous plants. And they love it.

The Wyoming Hotshots has included young men and women from 20 different states from Maine to Alaska. Physical fitness requirements and training are rigorous. Mental toughness is essential. Their safety record is exemplary and their pride unmatched. None of this would be possible without the Wyoming Hotshots’ devotion to their core values of integrity, discipline, pride, cohesiveness and sense of family. Many hotshots take these core values with them as they advance to leadership positions in fire management and forestry.

The Bighorn National Forest has proudly hosted the Wyoming Hotshots, the only interagency hotshot crew in Wyoming, for 50 years.

Susan Douglas is a public affairs specialist for the Bighorn National Forest.