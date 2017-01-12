WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Hospital moves forward with real estate purchase


SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees approved a motion to access its capital reserve funds for a real estate purchase at its Wednesday meeting.

Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said that in past meetings the board has authorized the hospital to start negotiations with Dr. Michael Strahan to purchase his real estate in the Medical Arts Complex.

He said since then, documents have been drafted that say the hospital will purchase the real estate for the appraised value of $1,050,000. McCafferty said Strahan will continue to practice in his outpatient office but will no longer be practicing in the hospital.

The board said the funds taken from its capital reserve for the purchase will be treated as an internal line of credit.

Chelsea Coli

