Hospital celebrates nursing residents

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Memorial Hospital celebrated Dec. 21, when 11 new registered nurses successfully completed the hospital’s six-month Nurse Residency Program.

Present for the celebration and in recognition of the residents’ achievements were the graduates, family members, hospital and nursing leadership, hospital board members, nurse preceptors, physicians and staff from throughout the hospital.

This is the fourth cohort to graduate from the program designed to support the transition of new registered nurses to the practice environment.

Key areas of focus in this program are not only clinical competencies necessary to care for patients and families, but the confidence needed to translate their learning and knowledge into clinical practice.

This type of program has been shown nationally and at Sheridan Memorial Hospital to significantly increase satisfaction in the nurses’ transition to practice as well as greatly reduce new graduate nurse turnover.

SMH currently maintains a 90 percent retention rate after four years, according to a press release from the hospital.

Those graduating included Leanna Bass, Megan Belus, Tia Bovis, Brennyn Carmen, Heather Cote, Chali Dobrenz, Cassie Hemmer, Cassie Kehr, Sarah Mott, Megan Phillips and Meghan Reinemer.

This group was selected from a large number of applicants.

Each participant is granted the opportunity to work one-on-one with an experienced nurse preceptor. They complete additional specialized training using a systems-based approach to reinforce their education with real world hands-on nursing.

They are also scheduled to work in departments across the hospital from housekeeping and nutritional services to pharmacy, allowing them to see and understand the impact each department has on the patient experience.

“A recent Gallup Poll shows how Americans rated the honesty and ethics of various professions annually; it’s no surprise to me that the nursing profession has appeared at the top of this list for the last 15 years,” Chief Nurse Officer Charlotte Mather said in the press release. “ Many times it is the nurse who patients and families remember — their kind, and sincere qualities, and the way the patient is kept at the center of their work…. We are all extremely proud of this 2016 group of graduates.”

Brooke Jackson, education manager at the Hospital, added that working with the group was a privilege for the education staff and preceptors.

“As educators, we work hard to provide these RNs with the skills they will need to be successful every day at the bedside,” Jackson said in the press release.

“There is an incredible amount of hands-on learning once a new nurse begins his/her career,” she continued. “This program helps them establish best practices and the confidence necessary to be successful. We thank the hospital’s leadership and board of trustees, along with all involved, for their support to make a program such as this possible.”

The Nurse Residency Program accepts applications annually.

For additional information about the program contact Jennifer Smith at 672-4296.