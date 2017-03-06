Hospital Auxiliary gives $35,000 to SMH women’s health unit

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary presented donations totaling $35,000 at its annual meeting recently. With this gift, the auxiliary has given nearly $583,500 to Sheridan Memorial Hospital since 1991.

The Kozy Korner manager Barbara Niner and Joann Kalasinsky, Trees of Love chairwomen, presented two checks to the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation. The auxiliary board voted to allocate the funds to the Women’s Health Unit to provide seven baby bassinets and a delivery bed. Women’s Health manager Tandie Garland, nurse team leader Linda Schwabauer and CNA Jessica Nyberg accepted the gift on behalf of the Women’s Health Unit.

Of the total amount, $5,000 was generated through the auxiliary’s annual Christmas Trees of Love Project, and the remaining $30,000 came from Kozy Korner Gift Shop proceeds.

Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty welcomed the auxiliary to the luncheon and expressed appreciation for all those who volunteer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

The following awards were given to volunteers for hours of service:

• 200 hours or more: Shirl Reid Adamenko, Maurita Meehan, Jean Thomas, Barbara Walter

• 500 hours or more: Dorothea Doerr, Colleen Ferries, Felicia Kirven, Karen Steir

• 1,000 hours or more: Jill Mitchell, Teresa Stephenson