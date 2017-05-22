Horses trot through Sheridan for annual Eatons’ drive

SHERIDAN — A mass of horses traveling west to the 138-year-old Eatons’ Ranch trotted through town for the annual horse drive Sunday, drawing crowds on a sunny spring morning.

Cowboys moved the horses from winter pastures on the Bar 11 Ranch in Campbell County to Wyarno, then through Sheridan to Eatons’ Ranch. The string of horses made it to Fifth Street by around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a host of viewers to enjoy at the Sheridan Inn and all along Fifth Street.

Back in 1879, three brothers, Howard, Willis and Alden Eaton established their horse and cattle ranch near Medora, North Dakota. According to the ranch’s website, their friends from the East began to visit them almost immediately. Some of these early guests stayed for months at a time.

Finally, one of the guests recognized the expense these extended visits entailed and convinced the Eaton family to charge for room and board. Thus, the family dude ranch business was born and an industry started.

In 1904, the Eatons moved the operation from North Dakota to the present ranch location on Wolf Creek west of Sheridan.

The ranch has always been in the hands of the Eaton family and is now operated by the fourth and fifth generations of Eatons.

Each year, when Eatons’ moves the horses through Sheridan, the event serves as a signal that summer — and tourists — are on the way.