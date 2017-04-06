Honoring an old friend, colleague

Re: Moats’ award from WPA

We write in gratitude for your April 1 column, “Kudos earned,” recognizing the important contributions of our friend and colleague, former Sheridan Press reporter and managing editor Bruce T. Moats, who received the Milton Chilcott Award at the Wyoming Press Association’s winter convention earlier this year.

The rarely conferred Milton Chilcott Award is burnished by the work and commitment of both its namesake and its recipient.

For nearly 40 years, Bruce has been a tireless champion for open government and a free press, very much in the tradition that inspired Chili, the former Press publisher, who won a 1983 Wyoming Supreme Court decision protecting media access to police records. In that ruling, the state’s highest court cautioned governments to “be ever mindful that theirs is public business and the public has a right to know how its servants are conducting its business,” adding that “it is for government to remember that the … press are the eyes and ears of the people.”

The central importance of public scrutiny to a free society could hardly be more evident than it is today, when many in the media are tainted with suspicion or disregard by public officials — be they elected or appointed — who call reporters “enemies of the people,” label unfavorable coverage “fake news,” and behave in ways that are demonstrably at variance with the public’s interest.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution understood the importance of transparency and access when they borrowed from Article 12 of the Virginia Declaration of Rights (1776): “That the freedom of the press is one of the greatest bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotick (cq) governments.” The Wyoming Supreme Court justices understood that principle when they said the custodians of public records could not withdraw an entire category of documents from public view without “valid and legally acceptable reasons.” Chili understood it throughout a newspaper career distinguished by his willingness to fight for public access and the right to know, and commemorated by this award.

And Bruce Moats continues to dedicate his estimable intellect, energy and integrity to protecting transparency and safeguarding each of our rights to know what is said and done in the names of We, the people.

Doug Edwards, Hastings, Nebraska; Judy (Tipton) Killen, Huntley, Montana; Patrick J. Murphy, Westminster, Colorado; Jeff Robison, Sheridan, Wyoming; Scott C. Stackpole, East Taghkanic, New York; Deb Holbert Sutton, Rock Springs, Wyoming; Robert Waggener, Laramie, Wyoming