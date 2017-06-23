Homemakers name Unsung Hero

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Homemakers recently selected David Carter as Sheridan County’s Unsung Hero for 2017.

Carter and his sister were raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas. His father was an engineer and his parents owned a roller-skating rink. Carter has two teenage daughters — Annie and Gracyn.

He graduated in 1996 from the University of Wyoming and moved to Sheridan to work as an emergency room and intensive care unit nurse at Sheridan Memorial Hospital until 2002.

He spent three years working as a traveling nurse, then moved back to Sheridan in 2005. He worked at the surgical center for nine years before returning to SMH as an ICU nurse, where he still works today.

According to the Homemakers group, Carter is loved by his patients and co-workers because of his loving care of people and the research he does in order to explain issues to patients.

Carter’s passion, though, is bike riding and racing. He is a co-owner of the Sheridan Bicycle Company and helps repair bikes. He also enjoys the water and has built several canoes, a sailboat and a drift boat. Carter has also raced three times in the Bighorn Mountain Wild and Scenic Trail Run, twice in the 18-mile race and once in the 50-mile race.

Carter was honored at the state Homemakers convention on June 17 in Worland.