Homeless point-in-time count helps fund state programs

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County, along with Wyoming and the nation, will complete the annual point-in-time count of homeless individuals and families this month. Volunteers of America Northern Rockies will lead the count for Sheridan, Johnson and Uinta counties, taking into consideration both sheltered and unsheltered individuals.

The nationwide count takes place in January annually to determine the number of homeless individuals residing in each county. Sheridan County, led by VOANR division director Todd Richins and Freedom Hall and Community Shelter director Claude Alley, will hold its count Friday from dawn until dusk.

“Last year we counted 42 between sheltered and unsheltered,” Alley said.

Sheltered individuals include those residing in short-term housing, including the community shelter, transitional housing such as the Independent Living program apartments, Milestones Youth Home and inpatient treatment facilities like Lifehouse and The Gathering. Unsheltered includes those sleeping in places not meant for human habitation — in cars and under bridges.

“Tomorrow we’ll be out and about, going to the soup kitchen, food banks, truck stops that have showers, things like that,” Alley said.

VOA members, along with help from the Department of Family Services, will gather demographics and other information through interviews with the individuals.

“This is vital in helping us serve the homeless population of Wyoming and aids us in identifying the gaps in services,” said Karla McClaren, the homelessness program manager at the Wyoming Department of Family Services, in a press release.

Last year, Wyoming governor Matt Mead appointed Brenda Lyttle, a senior administrator with the Wyoming Department of Family Services, to help coordinate and raise awareness of homelessness programs in Wyoming.

“This year, we are focusing on including as many people as we can who are struggling with homelessness, focusing especially on youth,” Lyttle said in the press release.

Last year, Wyoming counted 857 homeless individuals, seeing an increase from the 2015 count of 798 individuals. With the economy on an uptick, Alley said, he remains curious as to how this year’s count will turn out. As of Thursday, the Community Shelter housed 27 people, with a maximum capacity of 30. Alley said he believes this year’s harsh winter contributes to that unusually high number, as he typically sees a decline in numbers during the winter months. In 2015, the shelter counted 588 nights slept. This year, Alley expects more than 800 nights slept in the shelter.

In spite of his full house, Alley said he believes the supportive services for veteran families program will help drop numbers for the homeless point-in-time count this year.

“There’s been a huge amount of resources for our veterans going into permanent housing,” Alley said of Sheridan County’s programs.

The group of counters will visit Washington Park, large shopping center parking lots, soup kitchens and food pantries to complete the unsheltered count. If anyone knows of individuals who currently live in unsheltered homeless conditions in Sheridan, Uinta or Johnson counties, organizers of the count ask you to contact Claude Alley at 307-763-9154.