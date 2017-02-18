Home-school co-op provides academic flexibility for students

SHERIDAN — At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, nearly 20 students packed into a classroom at the Sheridan Wesleyan Church.

Children, from teenagers to elementary school students, work alongside their parents to learn about ballistics — a class that incorporates physics and other sciences into fun activities.

It looks like your typical classroom, and that’s exactly what the parents of those students hope for. However, Tuesdays may be the only time students step foot into a classroom setting. The majority of the time, they learn at home.

Local families established a home-school co-op for children in Sheridan a few years ago that parents say provides the academic and social needs, along with the flexibility, their children need to be successful learners.

Academics

The children meet once a week at the church to learn academics from parents who home-school their children.

Classes closely resemble that of a public school and include constitutional law, music, literature, science, drama and other topics.

The co-op is free to all families, with the exception of materials, so long as parents volunteer with the program.

Debbie Vrieswyk, the administrator and one of the founders of the co-op, has seen a substantial growth in the program. Since its inception three and a half years ago, the co-op grew from just a few children to 27 families sending their children to the co-op.

“I felt like there was a need for something like this,” Vrieswyk said. “It’s hard to do group projects, like drama, with just your family…I didn’t anticipate something this large. Originally, I thought this would be something we could run in our basement.”

Flexibility

Families opt to educate their children through home-school for various reasons.

The majority of parents who participate at the co-op said they seek to incorporate a faith-based component into their child’s education. Other children have health issues or special needs, and homeschooling allows families the flexibility both the parents and children need.

“Public schools do a great job of trying to accommodate a lot of learning styles,” said Dara Watson, one of the instructors at the co-op and a home-school parent. “But in my family, I have children who are advanced and who are special needs — it’s been nice to do whatever each child needs to learn.”

Parents of home-schooled children have to follow state standards and develop curriculum for their students.

Students, though, don’t have to show up for all of the courses with the co-op, as parents and students can pick and choose what courses they wish to take. Other times, parents take their children outside of the home and classroom to learn.

“Your kids are constantly learning,” said Penny Zeller, a parent and teacher of students in the co-op. “It’s not just during certain school hours. Sometimes, our best discussions on constitutional law take place at the dinner table.”

“As a parent, it’s a full-time job,” she added of being a home-school parent.

Most home-school parents — at least in Sheridan — don’t have a disdain or distrust of the public school system. In fact, Vrieswyk sent some of her children to public school once they reached secondary grades. She said she constantly looks at the pros and cons of homeschooling.

“We said from the beginning that we are going to take it one year, one kid at a time,” Vrieswyk said. “Homeschooling is not for every kid.”

Out of the home

The co-op helps solve one of the biggest potential setbacks for home-school education: a lack of socialization.

Avonika Curlin, 14, said when she went to public school, she had a difficult time making friends. However, after coming to the co-op, that changed.

“We are home-schooled, so we stay home most of the time,” Curlin said. “We come here, and we get to have the experience of taking classes together.”

“We get to interact with kids of our own faith,” said co-op student Madi Zeller, 16. “We get to be around people with our own political standings, but we all still disagree sometimes.”

But the co-op doesn’t provide the only form of socialization for home-schooled students.

Parents say homeschooling requires them to be creative. Many take their children to library programs and other students participate in athletics or other public school clubs.

Melissa Reimers started bringing her child to the co-op this winter. Her son’s best friend goes to public school, she said, and the co-op allows for him to meet other children throughout the day.

Through the program, Reimers said her son has developed new interests and has had more socialization than he’s received previously.

“He’s had a leap of self-esteem,” Reimers said. “Now he wants to try new things.”