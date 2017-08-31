Holsinger leaving from DSA

SHERIDAN — The Downtown Sheridan Association announced on Wednesday that its executive director, Beth Holsinger, will be leaving the nonprofit.

Holsinger turned in her letter of resignation Monday announcing her retirement.

“While I am still passionate about the Main Street program, I feel my calling is to spend more time with my husband and the (Volunteers of America Northern Rockies) ministry program,” Holsinger said in a statement released by DSA.

Holsinger first volunteered with the Christmas Stroll committee in 2005, joined the DSA board of directors in 2010 and stepped down from the board to join the staff as events coordinator in 2013. She was hired as the DSA’s executive director in 2014.

In the press release announcing the retirement, DSA announced it would immediately begin the search for a new executive director.